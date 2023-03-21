Delhi reports 83 new Covid-19 cases, one more death

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi logged 83 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.83 per cent on Tuesday along with one more fatality, according to data shared by the Health department.

The city has seen an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days, amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The national capital on Monday recorded 34 cases with a positivity rate of 6.98 per cent.

Delhi logged 72 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent on Sunday. The capital had on Saturday recorded 58 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.52 per cent.

The city registered 38 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent on Friday and 32 cases with a positivity rate of 2.25 per cent on Thursday.

The number of fresh cases had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic began ravaging countries.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 20,08,087 while the death toll stands at 26,524. A total of 1,423 tests were conducted the previous day.

Only 17 of the 7,984 beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals while 179 patients are in home isolation.

The number of active cases in the national capital currently stands at 209, the data showed.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had on Friday said there are not many influenza cases in Delhi hospitals and the situation is being monitored closely.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the rise in influenza cases is due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus. The H3N2 virus is leading to more hospitalisations than other subtypes. The symptoms include a runny nose, persistent cough and fever.

Maha logs 280 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 280 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality due to the infection, taking the tally to 81,40,145 and the toll to 1,48,429, an official from the state health department said.

The daily count of cases has more than doubled since Monday when it reported 128 new cases.

According to an official report, with 7,845 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted across the state rose to 8,65,57,062.

Of the latest cases, Pune circle reported the highest 133 infections, followed by 101 from Mumbai, 14 from Nashik, 10 from Kolhapur, nine from Nagpur, seven cases from Akola and six from Aurangabad.

The only casualty of the day was reported from Latur circle, the report said.

Mumbai has reported 61 new cases that raised its tally of infections to 11,54,999, which includes 19,747 fatalities.

The count of recoveries rose to 79,90,227 after 154 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the report said.

With this, the state now has 1,489 active cases, of which the highest number of 466 cases was from Pune district, followed by 321 from Mumbai and 265 from Thane district.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.82 per cent, it stated.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,40,145; fresh cases: 280; death toll 1,48,429; recoveries 79,90,227; active cases 1,489; total tests: 8,65,57,062.

