Home Nation

Democracy remark row: BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'Mir Jafar of Indian polity'

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the BJP will not let Gandhi get away without an apology for his remarks in London.

Published: 21st March 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the "present-day Mir Jafar of Indian polity" who went overseas seeking help from foreign forces to become a 'nawab' in India.

Stepping up its attack on the Congress leader over his democracy in danger remark in London, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra reiterated the demand for an apology.

"It would not be an aberration to say that Rahul Gandhi is a present-day Mir Jafar of Indian polity. What he has done in London is the same thing that Mir Jafar did," Patra said at a press conference.

Mir Jafar, who served as a commander in the Bengal army under Siraj ud-Daulah, was the East India Company's first Nawab of Bengal. He had betrayed Siraj ud-Daulah during the Battle of Plassey, paving the way for British rule in India.

"Rahul Gandhi did the same thing during his visit to London. He invited foreign forces to come to India. Shehzada wants to become a nawab. Shehzada has sought help from the East India Company to become a nawab," Patra charged.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that it was not the first time that Gandhi has "spoken against India" overseas. "This is just not a random issue. This is a consistent conspiracy by the Congress party and the Gandhi family," he added.

Patra asserted that the BJP will not let Gandhi get away without an apology for his remarks in London. "There is no other alternative left before him. He will have to apologise. We will make him apologise," he added.

READ MORE:

No question of apology: Kharge on BJP demand over Rahul's remarks in UK

Never defamed my country, says Rahul in UK

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Democracy Sambit Patra
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp