Home Nation

No question of apology: Kharge on BJP demand over Rahul's remarks in UK

The BJP and several senior ministers have been demanding an apology from Gandhi over his "democracy under attack" remarks in the UK.

Published: 15th March 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at Parliament House complex during the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Monday, March 13, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said there is no question of an apology over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK and that those demanding so must answer on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "humiliating" the people of the country with his comments abroad.

The BJP and several senior ministers have been demanding an apology from Gandhi over his "democracy under attack" remarks in the UK.

"I would like to ask a question to the people demanding an apology (from Rahul Gandhi) that (what about) when Modi ji went to five-six countries and humiliated the people of our country and we were told by him that being born in India is a sin," Kharge said.

ALSO READ | Those 'destroying' democracy are talking of saving it: Kharge slams BJP

"Democracy is diminishing here, freedom of expression and speech are being weakened, TV channels are being pressured and people speaking the truth are being jailed, so if this is not the process of ending democracy then what is?" the Congress president told reporters here.

So, there is no question of an apology, he added.

Gandhi's remarks during his recent trip to the United Kingdom have rocked Parliament, with both Houses failing to transact any significant business on the first two days of the budget session's second half.

During his interactions in the UK, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The former Congress president also told British parliamentarians in London that microphones are often "turned off" in the Lok Sabha when an opposition member raises important issues.

WATCH: Rahul criticises Modi govt over China 

Gandhi's remarks triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Modi raising internal politics abroad.

ALSO READ | BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur's flak

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi democracy Mallikharjun Kharge
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp