Digitising archives at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library to begin soon

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has launched an ambitious project to digitise the research material in its possession. 

Published: 21st March 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society in New Delhi

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has launched an ambitious project to digitise the research material in its possession. The goal is to ensure the conversion of the entire India House Collection of the Library consisting of 40,000 books, reports, periodicals - around 70 lakh pages, 55 pages of archival documents including 30,000 microfilms and 57,000 microfiches; approximately 2.5 crore images to digital form.

The cost of the project is approximately Rs 7 crore and the timeline for completion is approximately 12 months. The digitised collection will then be made accessible worldwide through a state-of-the-art digital platform, Open Digital Library and Archives (ODLA).

It will allow modern and contemporary researchers to look for relevant documents for their research, preview them, and download them after paying service charges, said the officials of the culture ministry.
The NMML is an autonomous institution under the ministry. “ The ODLA is likely to be developed by Tata Consultancy Services in collaboration with NMML. It is likely to become operational in the next six months,” said the ministry. Users can read them on the computer and download on a payment basis.

