SC seeks Centre’s view on Telangana's plea to direct Guv to clear key Bills

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s view on the Telangana government’s plea to direct Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to give her assent to 10 key Bills passed by the State Legislative Assembly.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, pursuant to considering Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s contention that he would seek instructions in this regard, posted the matter for March 27.

Although the bench was inclined to issue notice to the Union government, Tushar Mehta urged it to refrain from issuing a move assuring that he would seek instructions. “It’s a constitutional functionary,” Mehta said.

Several important Bills such as The Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the University of Forestry Telangana Bill, 2022 have been pending for governor’s assent.

The State’s plea was earlier mentioned by senior advocate Dushyant Dave before a bench of CJI Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. Urging the bench to list the plea, Dave said, “several bills are stuck”. Acceding to his request, the CJI agreed to list the matter for March 27.

It was argued in the plea that the State had been forced to invoke the apex court’s jurisdiction under Article 32 due to the frequent constitutional impasse created on account of the refusal of the Governor of Telangana to act on several Bills passed by the State legislature.

