Srinagar Diary: Asia’s largest tulip garden opens

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Asia’s largest Tulip Garden opens

Asia’s largest Tulip garden in Srinagar has been thrown open for visitors. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the opening ceremony. The Tulip Garden in Srinagar, which was inaugurated in 2007, is spread over 30 hectares of land and is situated on the banks of world famous Dal lake and on the foothills of Zabarwan range. This year the garden will have 16 lakh tulips of 68 varieties including four new varieties. Lt Governor invited people from all over the world to visit J&K and discover the mesmerising beauty of 16 Lakh tulip flowers and enjoy the warm hospitality of the people of J&K.

Srinagar gears up for G-20 tourism meet

With Srinagar all set to host the G-20 tourism meet in May, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is getting a major makeover. Road upgradation projects are underway in most parts of Srinagar. The men and machinery are working overtime to get the road upgradation projects completed ahead of time. The roads will now have a pathway for cycling. The authorities have issued a slew of instructions to enhance the facade of roads through the development of footpaths, medians, traffic road furnishing, landscape improvement, and installation of roadside VMDs.

Guv seeks feedback on property tax

After facing uproar over the imposition of property tax in Jammu & Kashmir, the Lt Governor administration has sought feedback from the general public over the proposed tax. “Any suggestions/ comments in this regard are welcome and may be sent to the Housing & Urban Development Department within 10 days,” read a notice issued by J&K Housing and Urban Development department. In February, the government announced the imposition of property tax on residential houses/apartments and commercial establishments which incited opposition to the imposition of the tax.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

Asia’s largest Tulip Garden opens Asia’s largest Tulip garden in Srinagar has been thrown open for visitors. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the opening ceremony. The Tulip Garden in Srinagar, which was inaugurated in 2007, is spread over 30 hectares of land and is situated on the banks of world famous Dal lake and on the foothills of Zabarwan range. This year the garden will have 16 lakh tulips of 68 varieties including four new varieties. Lt Governor invited people from all over the world to visit J&K and discover the mesmerising beauty of 16 Lakh tulip flowers and enjoy the warm hospitality of the people of J&K. Srinagar gears up for G-20 tourism meetgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With Srinagar all set to host the G-20 tourism meet in May, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is getting a major makeover. Road upgradation projects are underway in most parts of Srinagar. The men and machinery are working overtime to get the road upgradation projects completed ahead of time. The roads will now have a pathway for cycling. The authorities have issued a slew of instructions to enhance the facade of roads through the development of footpaths, medians, traffic road furnishing, landscape improvement, and installation of roadside VMDs. Guv seeks feedback on property tax After facing uproar over the imposition of property tax in Jammu & Kashmir, the Lt Governor administration has sought feedback from the general public over the proposed tax. “Any suggestions/ comments in this regard are welcome and may be sent to the Housing & Urban Development Department within 10 days,” read a notice issued by J&K Housing and Urban Development department. In February, the government announced the imposition of property tax on residential houses/apartments and commercial establishments which incited opposition to the imposition of the tax. Fayaz wani Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com