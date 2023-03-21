UP doctor accused of leaving cloth inside stomach during surgery; probe underway 

By PTI

BADAUN (UP): The family members of a 58-year-old man accused a doctor here of operating on him without their consent and leaving cloth in his stomach during surgery, police said on Tuesday.

Kavita, daughter of the patient Veerpal Singh, alleged that AK Verma, who runs a nursing home in Civil Lines area, had advised her father to undergo gallbladder operation after he regularly complained of abdominal pain.

On March 16, when Singh visited Verma, the doctor admitted him to his Ashoka Hospital and operated on him without the consent of the family members, Kavita alleged in her complaint to police.

When Singh's condition deteriorated, the doctor gave him injections and asked him to leave the hospital, but the family members opposed it.

Verma then called an ambulance and referred the patient to a Bareilly hospital, where he was operated again at the Medicity Nursing Home and three blood-stained clothes were found inside his stomach.

The doctors at Medicity confirmed that three pieces of clothes were found inside Singh's stomach.

Following the allegations, Verma told reporters he did the surgery on Singh using the telescopic method.

When the bleeding started, a major operation had to be performed as there was a threat to the life of the patient.

There was no time to walk out of the operation theatre and inform the relatives about it, Verma said.

He claimed Singh's surgery was successful but he had to refer him to Bareilly after his condition deteriorated and there was no emergency facility available at his nursing home.

Verma said the allegations against him were baseless and said he would cooperate fully with the police investigation.

SP (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava said Kavita has filed a complaint against Verma and it is being probed.

"There is a clear instruction of the Supreme Court that action should be taken in such cases only on the basis of the report given by the panel constituted by the district magistrate under the direction of the chief medical officer," Srivastava said.

He said an FIR will be registered only on the directions of the DM after getting a report and action will be taken accordingly.



BADAUN (UP): The family members of a 58-year-old man accused a doctor here of operating on him without their consent and leaving cloth in his stomach during surgery, police said on Tuesday. Kavita, daughter of the patient Veerpal Singh, alleged that AK Verma, who runs a nursing home in Civil Lines area, had advised her father to undergo gallbladder operation after he regularly complained of abdominal pain. On March 16, when Singh visited Verma, the doctor admitted him to his Ashoka Hospital and operated on him without the consent of the family members, Kavita alleged in her complaint to police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When Singh's condition deteriorated, the doctor gave him injections and asked him to leave the hospital, but the family members opposed it. Verma then called an ambulance and referred the patient to a Bareilly hospital, where he was operated again at the Medicity Nursing Home and three blood-stained clothes were found inside his stomach. The doctors at Medicity confirmed that three pieces of clothes were found inside Singh's stomach. Following the allegations, Verma told reporters he did the surgery on Singh using the telescopic method. When the bleeding started, a major operation had to be performed as there was a threat to the life of the patient. There was no time to walk out of the operation theatre and inform the relatives about it, Verma said. He claimed Singh's surgery was successful but he had to refer him to Bareilly after his condition deteriorated and there was no emergency facility available at his nursing home. Verma said the allegations against him were baseless and said he would cooperate fully with the police investigation. SP (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava said Kavita has filed a complaint against Verma and it is being probed. "There is a clear instruction of the Supreme Court that action should be taken in such cases only on the basis of the report given by the panel constituted by the district magistrate under the direction of the chief medical officer," Srivastava said. He said an FIR will be registered only on the directions of the DM after getting a report and action will be taken accordingly.