Indian Army to make millets an integral part of soldiers' rations after over half a century

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is promoting the consumption of millets by making them an integral part of the daily meals of all its personnel.

The Army on Wednesday said, “With a view to promote consumption of millets in light of the UN declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets, the Indian Army has incorporated them in the rations of soldiers.”

“This landmark decision will ensure troops are supplied with native and traditional grains after over half a century, when these were discontinued in favour of wheat atta,” the Army added.

Three popular varieties of millets -- bajra, jowar and ragi -- will be issued to troops. Millets have the benefit of being a good source of proteins, micronutrients and phyto-chemicals thus boosting the nutritional profile of the diet of soldiers.

As per the Army, traditional millet foods with proven health benefits and suited to the geographical and climatic conditions would be a vital step in mitigating lifestyle diseases and enhancing satisfaction and morale of the troops.

The Army has taken steps to train its cooks and has issued advisories to all its formations to incorporate millets extensively in organised functions, barakhanas, canteens and in home cooking.

Government sanction has been sought to procure millet flour not exceeding 25 percent of the authorised entitlement of cereals (rice and wheat atta) in rations for troops commencing from the year 2023-24 onwards.

The Army said that centralised training of chefs is being undertaken to prepare wholesome, tasty and nutritious millet dishes. Procurement and issue will be based on the quantity demanded.

Special emphasis is being given to the introduction of value added millet items and snacks to troops deployed along the northern borders.

While millets are being introduced through CSD canteens, dedicated corners are also being set up in shopping complexes as part of the International Year of Millets. 'Know your millet' awareness campaigns are also being conducted in educational institutions.

