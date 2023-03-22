Home Nation

J'khand: 4-day-old baby dies after policeman steps on him during raids

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the police headquarters to probe the matter and initiate action.

Published: 22nd March 2023 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A newborn baby was on Wednesday crushed to death under the boots of policemen who were raiding the house at Koshogodhodighi village in Giridih district in Jharkhand.

The police were on a hunt for the child's grandfather who has been wanted in an assault case.

The police went to the house and tried to force the door open. The women folks inside the house refused to open the door. But the police broke open the door and went on a rampage. In a bid to look inside a shelf, the police climbed on the bed and failed to notice the 4-day-old child asleep there and crushed the baby to death by stepping on him.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the police headquarters to probe the matter and initiate action.

According to sources, a team led by Sangam Pathak, in-charge of Deori police station, reached the house of one Bhushan Pandey to arrest him in the wee hours.

When the family members did not open the door, the team forcibly entered inside and a policeman climbed on the bed where the infant was sleeping and allegedly crushed him to death.

The police did not arrest Pandey after the incident and left the spot, said sources.

The incident created an uproar among the villagers who are demanding that a murder case be registered against all the policemen present in the team.

(With inputs from IANS.)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baby police raid Jharkhand
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp