Man held in Gujarat's Surat for issuing death threat to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar 

Bihar native Ankit Mishra, who is in his late 20s, was nabbed from Laskana area of the city and handed over to Bihar police for further investigation.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SURAT: A textile worker from Gujarat's Surat city was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to blow up Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said a police official.

Bihar native Ankit Mishra, who is in his late 20s, was nabbed from Laskana area of the city and handed over to Bihar police for further investigation, said Lalit Vagadiya, an inspector from the Surat crime branch.

On March 20, a person called a Patna-based news channel's office and claimed that he would blow up CM Nitish Kumar in the next 36 hours.

A formal complaint in this regard was lodged at Sachivalaya police station in Bihar's capital Patna, said Vagadiya.

"Technical surveillance by Bihar police revealed that the call was made from Surat, following which Bihar police sought the help of Surat police to nab the culprit. We finally managed to nab the caller, identified as Ankit Mishra. He has been handed over to Patna police," said the official.

Primary investigations by Surat police revealed that Mishra is a native of Bihar and has been working as a labourer in a powerloom factory in the city's Laskana area for the past six years, said Vagadiya, adding that Bihar police will investigate to find out why he made the threat call.

On Tuesday, security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's home and office in Maharashtra's Nagpur city after a man-made three calls threatening to harm the senior BJP leader if Rs 10 crore was not paid to him, an official had said. 

