16 Cong MLAs suspended for Budget session in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: After their protest in the Gujarat Assembly, while dressed in all-black, 16 of 17 MLAs of the opposition Congress were suspended from the House on Monday until the conclusion of the current Budget Session. They were all suspended for raising a fuss and conducting demonstrations in the House opposing Rahul Gandhi’s exclusion as an MP. On March 29, the budget session comes to an end. Barring South Gujarat’s Vansda MLA Anant Patel, who was attending a court proceeding, all Congress MLAs were present during Question Hour in Parliament and dressed in black. Amit Chavda, the head of the Congress Legislative Party, wanted a discussion on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha as soon as the question period started. He claimed that Gandhi had been “silenced by the BJP administration” for discussing concerns that affected people. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the rest of the Congress MLAs rushed to the well, shouting slogans, “Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai”. Amid pandemonium, the speaker them from the House.