Home Nation

BSF shoots at three drones on Indo-Pak border, recovers 10 kg heroin 

About 10 kg of heroin, a pistol, a magazine and eight rounds were recovered in the series of incidents.

Published: 28th March 2023 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Drone surveillance, drone camera

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) brought down a drone and shot at two others, apparently being used to smuggle heroin, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, an official said on Tuesday.

About 10 kg of heroin, a pistol, a magazine and eight rounds were recovered in the series of incidents.

In one case, BSF soldiers opened fire at miscreants who hurled a heroin packet across the border fence in Fazilka district. A BSF spokesperson said the force also apprehended two persons.

In Amritsar's Rajatal village, the movement of a Pakistani drone was detected at around 8:30 pm on Monday and the BSF personnel fired at it, the official.

During the search of the area on Tuesday, the force recovered a black coloured drone (a DJI Matrice quadcopter).

A packet of heroin weighing 2.6 kg, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, was found inside a bag attached to the drone, the spokesperson said.

In Amritsar's Bachiwind village, the BSF shot down another drone entering the village from the Pakistan side on Monday night.

Three kg of heroin, concealed inside three packets, was recovered from a polyester bag during the search, the spokesperson said, adding two people were also apprehended.

In Hardo Rattan village in Amritsar, the BSF opened fire at another Pakistani drone and later recovered two packets of heroin weighing 2 kg during a search of the area.

In Fazilka district, the BSF personnel opened fire at some miscreants after they heard the thumping sound of something being thrown over the border fence near village Natha Singh Wala early Tuesday morning.

The miscreants managed to flee, the spokesperson said, adding that two packets of heroin weighing 2 kg and a China-made pistol along with a magazine and eight rounds were recovered during the search of the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Border Security Force BSF Drone Heroine
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp