Himachal signs Rs 4k cr MoU on green energy

This is in keeping with the resolve expressed Himachal Pradesh CM, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to turn the state into the ‘First Green State’ by 2025. 

Published: 28th March 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private firm for setting up of a green hydrogen and green ammonia project which will bring in investment of more than Rs 4,000 crore.

This is in keeping with the resolve expressed Himachal Pradesh CM, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to turn the state into the ‘First Green State’ by 2025.  Expressing happiness over the signing of the MoU, he said that green hydrogen has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly, reducing fertilizer prices and contribute to the nation’s economy through import substitution. 

He said that Himachal was already famous for green hydel energy and will now encourage new clean energy projects such as ethanol, green hydrogen, green ammonia, solar, etc.  He said that the state has a clear-cut advantage on account of abundant green hydel energy and abundant water resources. 

Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the private company, M/s HLC Green Energy LLC, intends to produce 0.3 million metric tons (MMT) of green hydrogen and 1.5 million metric tons (MMT) of green ammonia per year respectively. The land requirement for the project is around 20-25 acres and it is likely to be set up in Una and Kangra.
 

