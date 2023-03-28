Namibian Cheetah dies at Kuno months after relocation

Anuraag Singh and Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

BHOPAL/NEW DELHI: One of the eight Namibian Cheetahs — released by PM Narendra Modi into the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday in 2022 — died due to kidney infection on Monday.

The female Cheetah, named Sasha, had been unwell since January 22 this year. The government said that Sasha had Kidney issues before coming to India. According to Sasha's medical history, the last blood test done on August 15, 2022, showed that her creatinine level was more than 400.

“It is an unfortunate incident. We tried our best to save her. She had medical history of illness. We are determined to fulfill our PM’s dream to make cheetahs regain its lost territory in India,” MoS for Environment Ashwini Choubey told this newspaper.

Of the seven remaining cheetahs at Kuno, four were already left in jungles while three are in still enclosures. India brought another 12 cheetahs from South Africa in February this year. They all are still in quarantine. Sasha’s death has raised questions over the government’s claim of bringing healthy cheetahs.

