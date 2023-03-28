Parliament adjourned after Opposition protest over Adani issue, Rahul's disqualification

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Both Houses of the parliament were once again adjourned on Tuesday after opposition lawmakers continued to protest over the allegations surrounding the Adani group and the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition protests over the Adani issue continued to disrupt the House proceedings. The Question Hour was again washed out and the proceedings were adjourned in less than a minute after the House convened for the day.

Some Opposition members wearing black protested in the Well of the House. Congress members S Jothi Mani and Ramya Haridas tore the order papers and hurled them at the Chair. Another Congress member T N Prathapan hurled a black scarf at the Chair, but it was blocked by a marshal even as the member tried to push the scarf towards the Chair.

Amid the din, P V Midhun Reddy, who was in the Chair, said the behaviour of the members was inappropriate and adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. The ruling front and the Opposition members are at loggerheads over the Adani issue and the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lower House.

Since the start of the second part of the Budget Session on March 13, Lok Sabha has been witnessing frequent disruptions with Opposition members demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue. The Question Hour has been disrupted every day since March 13.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session as opposition MPs continued their protest over the Adani issue. Members of the Congress and other parties started raising slogans as the listed papers were laid on the table of the House.

They were raising slogans demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group. Sensing the mood, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

