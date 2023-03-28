Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day over opposition protest

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Tuesday as the Opposition members continued their protest over the Adani issue.

As soon as the Upper House assembled at 2 pm after an adjournment in the morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed about the bills which were scheduled for discussion in the House.

However, the Opposition MPs, several of them dressed in black, created a ruckus over the Adani issue.

In a statement in the House, Union minister V K Singh corrected the answer to a starred question on behalf of his cabinet colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia given in Rajya Saha on February 6 regarding net loss incurred by the aviation industry.

Immediately after that, Dhankhar adjouned the House till Wednesday.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm after members of the Congress and other parties started raising slogans such as "Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai" as listed papers were being laid on the table of the House.

Several Congress MPs were in the Well while other Opposition members were on their feet.

They were also raising slogans demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

When Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri was making a listed statement, Opposition members raised the pitch of their sloganeering, apparently asking him to apologise for his remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

After the laying of papers and statements by ministers was over, Dhankhar said he has received notices under Rule 267 of the House for suspension of listed business and take the matters mentioned in the notices.

However, he could not announce his decision on the suspension notices as slogans continued.

Sensing the mood, he had adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 were listed for passage during the day.

The House earlier congratulated Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas, and Saweety Boora for creating history by winning four gold medals at the recently held Women's Boxing World Championships.

While congratulating the women boxers, Dhankhar expressed his extreme happiness at the show of women power.

