Savarkar nurtured freedom fighters, Rahul must learn from him, claims Uddhav Sena's mouthpiece

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After Uddhav Thackeray’s warning to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not to insult their idol VD Savarkar, Shiv Sena mouthpiece on Monday asked Rahul Gandhi to learn from the RSS ideologue and fight against the BJP like 'Savarkar fought' against the Britishers.

An editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Samaana urged the Congress leader to stop insulting Savarkar, stating that the Hindutva ideologue was an idol for many and that Rahul wouldn't achieve anything by raising questions over his clemency.

"Savarkar sacrificed his life for the country. He was not afraid of the Britishers. Rahul Gandhi is also saying the same thing he is not afraid of the BJP and will even go to jail for the nation's larger interest and save the democracy and constitution," the editorial read.

Hailing the Congress leader for questioning the relationship between PM Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, the editorial drew a comparison between Savarkar and Rahul, stating, "Like Savarkar nurtured the freedom fighter to fight against colonial rule, the same way Rahul Gandhi should make such fearless and brave workers and leaders who can fearlessly fight against the BJP."

However, the editorial issued a veiled warning that if the Gandhi scion failed to stop his attack on Savarkar, the Congress party will "face trouble" in Maharashtra and people will "distance themselves" from the grand old party due to a deep reverence for the ideologue.

Acknowledging the contributions of the Gandhi family, the Sena (UBT)-affiliated mouthpiece further urged Rahul to refrain from distorting Savarkar's image as it "won't help him politically."

"It is true that Rahul Gandhi’s family, Motilal Nehru, and Pandit Nehru fought against the tyranny of the Britisher and worked hard to get freedom for India. Besides, Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country. No one can deny the contributions of the Gandhi family, but at the same time, Rahul Gandhi also cannot deny the contribution of Savarkar and his family to the country."

Further drawing parallels between the two, the Marathi daily stated, "Savarkar was imprisoned as an accused in the murder of Nashik collector General Rand. His barrister degree was taken away by the Britishers and in the same way, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the parliament after his attack on Modi-Adani. Savarkar faced 50 years of imprisonment without any fear, but never bowed before the Britisher," it added.

