YouTuber Manish Kashyap to be taken to Tamil Nadu over fake videos of attacks on Bihar workers

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: YouTuber Manish Kashyap, the alleged mastermind behind the sharing of fake videos of attacks on Bihar's migrant workers in Tamil Nadu recently, is set to be taken to the southern state on transit remand to appear in two separate cases lodged against him.

The special judicial magistrate of a Patna civil court on Tuesday allowed Kashyap's remand for his interrogation in cases lodged against him in Tamil Nadu following submission of a production warrant issued earlier against him by a Madurai court.

Two separate cases related to sharing fake videos on attacks on Bihar's migrant workers in Tamil Nadu with intention to trigger violence were lodged against Kashyap, a resident of Bihar's West Champaran district, with Krishnagiri and Bargur police stations, respectively.

“The Tamil Nadu police team was camping in Patna for the last few days. On Tuesday a local court in Patna allowed Kashyap's transit remand,” said a senior police officer posted at the Bihar police headquarters.

He said the visiting team will leave with the accused for Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. He, however, refused to disclose the mode of transport to be used for taking Kashyap to Tamil Nadu for security reasons.

In all probability, he will be taken to Tamil Nadu by air. Earlier, supporters of Kashyap had put up road blockades and raised anti-government slogans in different parts of state in protest against his arrest by the state police. Tamil Nadu police moved the court of special judicial magistrate, Patna, following a production warrant issued against him by a Madurai court.

On Monday, Kashyap was sent to judicial custody in the Beur central jail near Patna after interrogation by the Bihar police's economic offence unit for five days. The economic offence unit has registered three separate FIRs against the controversial YouTuber.

Altogether, four bank accounts of Kashyap have been frozen on the initiative of the special investigation team of the EOU. An amount of Rs 42 lakh is deposited in these bank accounts.

Earlier, additional director general of police (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar had said that altogether 30 fake videos of migrant workers getting beaten up and killed in Tamil Nadu were shared on social media, creating panic among workers. A four-member team had also visited Tamil Nadu on the directive of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to find out the truth.

The team later rubbished the claims in the videos widely circulated on social media.

