Bihar YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

PATNA: Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber wanted by the Bihar Police for allegedly sharing fake videos of "attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu", surrendered before the law enforcers in West Champaran district on Saturday, a statement said.

Yielding to the police's constant pressure, Manish surrendered before the police in a bid not to fall into further legal complications.

Police reached Mahna Dumri village under the Majhaulia police station area in the district in an old case for the attachment of his property.

Earlier, Patna High Court had rejected his bail petition. At least seven criminal cases are allegedly pending against him in the West Champaran district alone.

Bihar police's Economic Offence Unit (EOU) had swung into action after his name figured in the recent fake viral videos, claiming migrant workers from Bihar being killed and assaulted in Tamil Nadu.

EOU had already seized four bank accounts belonging to him and his YouTube company. An amount of Rs 42 lakh is deposited in these accounts.

The EOU had registered its first FIR in the fake video case and booked four people, including Manish on March 6. EOU sleuths have already arrested Aman Kumar from Jamui in the case. Additional Director General of Bihar Police (Headquarters) J S Gangwar had recently said that 30 fake videos of migrants getting beaten up and killed in Tamil Nadu were widely shared on social media, creating panic among the labourers.

Tamil Nadu Police have also registered 13 cases in this connection. Earlier, Bihar government had also sent a four-member team of top officials to Tamil Nadu for coordinating with the officers of the southern state in the investigation.

The EOU has also frozen four bank accounts belonging to Kashyap.

"Kashyap, wanted by Bihar Police and Tamil Nadu Police in fake news matter of labourers issue in the southern state, surrendered before the police on Saturday fearing arrest and attachment of his belongings," a statement issued by the EOU said.

"Six teams constituted by the EOU along with Patna and Champaran Police were continuously conducting raids on his locations at various places and hideouts since yesterday (Friday). He surrendered at Jagdishpur police station of Bettiah on Saturday fearing arrest and other legal action," it added.

The EOU had on March 6 registered its first FIR in connection with the case and booked four persons, including Kashyap.

EOU sleuths have already also arrested Aman Kumar from Jamui in connection with its investigation into the first FIR.

Those named in that FIR included Aman Kumar, Rakesh Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh Rajput and Manish Kashyap.

J S Gangwar, Additional Director General of Bihar Police (Headquarters), had told reporters last week that the EOU probe has found that 30 fake videos of migrants getting beaten up and killed in Tamil Nadu were widely shared on social media, spreading panic among the labourers and forcing them to flee the southern state.

(With inputs from PTI)

