TN counters disinformation on migrants; sends officials to work sites to instil confidence

There are around four lakh people from other states in Tamil Nadu, including migrant workers, pilgrims, students, and those doing petty jobs or businesses.

Published: 04th March 2023 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Cement, Construction, Migrant workers

Migrant workers at a construction site in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is countering a disinformation campaign launched by miscreants on social media, alleging attacks on north Indian migrant workers, by sending teams to various sites across the state and instilling confidence among them.

Official sources informed The New Indian Express that the disinformation campaign was an attempt by miscreants to discredit Tamil Nadu's image as a peaceful society and a successful investment hub. The state has instructed collectors, superintendents of police, and police commissioners across districts to meet migrant workers and boost their confidence.

ALSO READ | CM Stalin assures Nitish Kumar of safety of workers from Bihar, other states

There are around four lakh people from other states in Tamil Nadu, including migrant workers, pilgrims, students, and those doing petty jobs or businesses. A top official from the home department stated that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will get tweets blocked upon receiving specific complaints.

When asked whether the state is taking the Centre's help to quell the disinformation campaign, sources stated that law and order is a state subject and that the state has been successful in quelling rumors.

Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier on Saturday called up his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and assured the latter that the workers from Bihar and other States are safe in Tamil Nadu and that no harm would come to them.  

Strongly condemning the rumour mongers who spread canards that the migrant workers from other states are being attacked in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister charged that they are working against the country and its integrity and indulging in dirty politics on a non-issue.

