Home Nation

Bombay HC grants interim protection to AAP leader in SC/ST Act case, also stays probe

AAP's Sanjay Kamble said the party's Mumbai unit president Preeti Sharma Menon allegedly made casteist comments when he raised an issue of mismanagement at a meeting.

Published: 29th March 2023 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

PREETI SHARMA MENON

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon. (Photo | AAP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from any coercive action to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Executive member and its Mumbai unit president Preeti Sharma Menon and another party worker in connection with a case filed against them under the stringent SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A division bench of Justices S B Shukre and Miling Sathaye also stayed an investigation into the case for four weeks.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Menon and her party colleague Manu Pillai seeking to quash the FIR (first information report) registered against them.

The FIR was lodged on March 16, 2023, at the Andheri police station in suburban Mumbai on a complaint from AAP member Sanjay Kamble.

According to the complainant, who joined the AAP last year, on February 24 when the party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in Mumbai along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, he (Kamble) raised an issue of mismanagement at a meeting.

At that time Pillai allegedly made casteist comments, he said.

Following this, Kamble asked Menon to take action against her party colleague, as per the complaint.

Later, on March 10, another meeting was held at AAP's Andheri office to discuss some organisational issues.

However, when Kamble spoke at the meeting, Menon is alleged to have said that his "mentality was low", while Pillai assaulted him (the complainant).

Kamble was allegedly not allowed to leave the party office, where a lot of sloganeering took place.

Based on the complaint, Menon and Pillai were booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Menon, in her plea in the HC, has denied all the charges and claimed the FIR was lodged under the influence of rival political parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC/ST act Preeti Sharma Menon AAP leaders
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp