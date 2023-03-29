Home Nation

Close to catching Amritpal, says Punjab govt as fugitive preacher spotted without turban

Punjab advocate general Vinod Ghai told the court that the radical preacher has not yet been arrested.

Published: 29th March 2023

Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh seen without a turban and wearing a mask. (Screengrab)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Punjab government on Tuesday told the High Court that it was close to catching Khalistani Amritpal Singh. The court of Justice N S Shekhawat was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by advocate Imaan Singh Khara seeking the release of Amritpal from alleged police custody. 

Punjab advocate general Vinod Ghai told the court that the radical preacher has not yet been arrested. “Therefore, the arguments should be limited to the contentious issues raised in the petition.“The judge asked the AG to file an affidavit on his claim,’’ said the petitioner.

The court also asked the petitioner to file an affidavit to produce evidence that Amritpal Singh was in police custody. The next hearing is due on March 29. The radical preacher and his aide Papalpreet, who is also absconding, were reportedly spotted in Delhi in CCTV footage of March 21. Amritpal reportedly changed his attire and kept his hair open. He was also reportedly wearing a mask. The footage is said to be of a Delhi market. He is followed by Papalpreet carrying a bag.

Security agencies say Amritpal’s close aide and financier Daljit Kalsi, arrested under the National Security Act, lodged in a Dibrugarh jail in Assam had been in touch with Pakistan’s ISI. Kalsi was reportedly close to the son of former Pak Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Saad Bajwa. 
 

