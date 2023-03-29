Home Nation

Gandhinagar all decked up to host G-20 meet on disaster risk reduction

Published: 29th March 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

G-20 delegates from 17 countries were given traditional welcome on their arrival in Pant Nagar airport in Uttarakhand on Tuesday| Express

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The first G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRR WG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency is scheduled to take place in Gandhinagar from March 30 to April 1 this year. The summit will feature more than 80 delegates from G-20 member nations, invitee nations and numerous international and regional organisations.

The three developing and rising economies that make up the G-20 Troika—Indonesia, India, and Brazil—met to discuss how to accelerate efforts to meet the goals outlined in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. The Sendai Framework’s mid-term review, multilateral cooperation at all levels, and future global disaster risk reduction policies and initiatives will all be taken into account by the G-20 DRR WG.

India’s National Disaster Management Authority, MHA, chaired by Kamal Kishore, Member Secretary, will lead the discussion during the DRR WG. Along with the main working group meeting, two side events are envisaged on ‘Early Warning-Early Action’ and ‘Disaster Risk Reduction and its Impact on Global Infrastructure Resilience: Insights for the G20’ respectively. Delegates will be hosted for ‘Ratri Bhojan Samvad’, which will be hosted by Gujarat CM.

Three DRR WG Meetings make up the DRR Track of the G-20 India Presidency, where talks will be placed on the following five priorities, including Global Coverage of Early Warning Systems, Strengthened National and Global Disaster Response System, and Increased Application of ecosystems-based approaches to DRR. Increased Commitment Towards Making Infrastructure Systems – Disaster Resilient, Stronger national financial frameworks for DRR.

