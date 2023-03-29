Guj Congress stages protest against ‘conman’

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Congress MLAs protested at the Gujarat Assembly entrance for the second day on Tuesday. Congress MLAs claimed that all Congress members have been suspended until the end of the session so that the “thug” Kiran Patel, who was arrested in Jammu & Kashmir for posing as an official of the Prime Minister’s Office issue, is not discussed in the Assembly.

Amit Chavda of Congress claimed that Kiran Patel had hidden CMO and PMO blessings somewhere. Kiran Patel, a gangster, may have traveled to Kashmir from the BJP’s “Kamalam” ( BJP headquarters in Gujarat).

Leader of the Congress Legislative Party, Amit Chavda said “The BJP learned that we intended to bring up in the House the matter of Kiran Patel and his suspected connections to the BJP in Gujarat and at the Center. They have suspended us until the end of the session in order to avoid questions.”

