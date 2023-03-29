Home Nation

IIT Bombay student's death: Note naming hostel mate recovered 

The purported suicide note, written on a piece of paper, was recovered from Solanki's hostel room some days ago.

Published: 29th March 2023

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai police probing the death of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay student Darshan Solanki has recovered a note that mentions the name of his hostel mate, an official said on Monday.

Solanki, a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, had allegedly committed suicide on February 12 by jumping off the seventh floor of the hostel building.

The official said the note mentions harassment meted out by the engineering student who has been named.

This student stays on the same floor of the hostel and had allegedly threatened Solanki after a dispute, the official said quoting the note.

The process of registering an abetment of suicide case was underway, he added.

Solanki's parents and some student organisations had alleged caste discrimination as the cause of his death.

The Maharashtra government had formed an SIT headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam to probe the case.

