India condemns vandalisation of Gandhi statue in Canada

NEW DELHI: India has strongly condemned the vandalisation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Burnaby campus of Simon Fraser University in Canada’s British Columbia province.

“We strongly condemn the heinous crime of vandalising the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, Simon Fraser University (SFU) Burnaby campus. The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly,” the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said on Tuesday.

A few weeks back another instance of vandalism was reported near City Hall in Hamilton town.

The High Commission in Ottawa said it is deeply anguished by this hate crime that seeks to terrorize the Indian community. It had also said India approached the Canadian government to investigate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.

“We are deeply anguished by this hate crime that seeks to terrorize the Indian community. It has led to increased concern and insecurity in the Indian community here. We have approached the Canadian government to investigate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly,” the high commission said.

There has been an upsurge in instances of vandalism either of temples, diplomatic missions or statues across not just Canada but even in the UK, the US and Australia. India has raised strong objections to the same with the respective governments.

