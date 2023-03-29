Khargone in MP tense as 'Jai Hindu Rashtra' banners appear ahead of Ram Navami

By Online Desk

Madhya Pradesh's Khargone is reported to be tense ahead of Ram Navami. What has triggered unease in the region this time is the appearance of saffron banners with the rallying cry, "Jai Hindu Rashtra".

The banners have reportedly appeared in Talab Chowk and two in Sarafa Bazar areas.

According to Maktoob, Talab Chowk suffered the most during last year’s violence that killed a Muslim man. Following the violence, any Muslim houses and shops were demolished by the administration after imposing a curfew in the entire city.

Quoting Khargone MLA Ravi Joshi, the "news and opinion" site reported that he has no comments over the installed banners in the town but assured that he has already warned the Khargone administration to be active and prompt during this year’s Ram Navami Celebrations.

“I discussed with the superintendent and the collector of Khargone to make sure that last year’s riots don’t occur again and I am in constant contact with the administration regarding everything. All I have to say is that last year’s happenings should not repeat no matter what, the processions and celebrations will come through peacefully,” Joshi told Maktoob.

In Bihar on Saturday last, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district secretary Rajeev Prakash Madhukar was arrested for attempting to vitiate communal harmony in the city by erecting 'Hindu Rashtra' flags and banners.

The New Indian Express had reported about Darbhanga police in Bihar on March 24 registering an FIR against four named and 100 unknown persons for their attempt to disrupt communal harmony by erecting flags and banners of 'Hindu Rashtra'.

An investigating officer said that they found banners with 'Hindu Rashtra' written on them near a Durga temple in the Maulaganj locality of the town. Similar saffron flags were also found in nearby areas. The arrest of Rajeev Prakash Madhukar was a sequel to the probe conducted by the Darbhanga police.

Last month, VHP launched a one-month-long padayatra campaign in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh on the day of the Mahashivratri festival in support of their demand to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.The foot-march Hindu Swabhiman Jagran Sant Padyatra’ was launched from four Shaktipeeth located in different corners of the state.

