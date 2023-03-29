Home Nation

Rajasthan High Court overturns death sentence, acquits four in Jaipur serial blasts case

The four persons had appealed 28 times before the High Court, including an appeal to abolish their death sentence. 

Published: 29th March 2023 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday overturned the death sentence and acquitted four persons, earlier convicted in the Jaipur bomb blast case of May 13, 2008.

The Jaipur blast claimed 71 lives and left 185 people injured.

A division bench of Justices Pankaj Bhandari and Sameer Jain acquitted four persons namely, Sarvar Azmi, Saifur Rahman, Mohammad Saif and Mohd Salman. The families of these four men have maintained that they were wrongly framed in the caste.

Syed Sadat Ali, the counsel representing the four men said that the High Court has termed the entire theory of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) wrong.

The four persons had appealed 28 times before the High Court, including an appeal to abolish their death sentence. 

The hearing this time went on for 48 days. The state government will appeal against this decision in the Supreme Court. 

A special court had awarded the death sentences to the four in 2019. 

Originally, there were five suspects in the case. In 2019, the trial court acquitted Shahbaz Hussain

While delivering the verdict, the court said the investigating officer did not have legal knowledge. Therefore, instructions have been given to the DGP to take action against the investigating officer as well. The court has also asked the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry against the investigating officers.

At the same time, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Rajesh Maharshi said that they will file a petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court.

Jaipur was rocked by eight serial bombs on May 13, 2008. The blasts claimed 71 lives and left about 185 people injured. The ATS had named 11 "terrorists" in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan High Court bomb blast case
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp