Sachin Pilot's absence in protests against disqualification of Rahul raises eyebrows

Rumors are afloat about Pilot being cross with the Congress high command for not taking any concrete decisions on issues flagged by him. 

Published: 29th March 2023 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday lashed out at the Modi government over the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Speaking at a rally in Bikaner, he said that Rahul Gandhi had been punished for speaking the truth, and that democracy was alive in the country only because of the Congress. 

Political analysts have noted that while the party is on the warpath on the issue in the state, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot is completely missing from action.

Addressing a large gathering, CM Gehlot said that Motilal Nehru and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had spearheaded the movement that led to India’s independence, while Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had attained martyrdom for the country.

“But the BJP has tarnished the image of the son of that family who took out the Bharat Jodo Yatra and gave the much-needed message of unity in the country,” he said.

The ruling party’s agenda for the ongoing agitation includes prominent leaders of the Congress party addressing the media on the topic ‘Democracy Disqualified’ on March 28 and 29. Press conferences will be held in Udaipur, Jodhpur and Kota while Gehlot himself will address the media in Ahmedabad. 

Surprisingly, however, Sachin Pilot’s name is missing from the list of leaders slated to attend these events. Political observers are speculating whether this is due to renewed factionalism in the state unit of the Congress.

Rumors are afloat about Pilot being cross with the Congress high command for not taking any concrete decisions on issues flagged by him. 

Reports are also being bandied about that this may be a pressure tactic on part of the Pilot camp to get him appointed as state Congress chief or as head of the campaign committee which will ensure he plays a critical role in ticket distribution. 

