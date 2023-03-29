Home Nation

SC agrees to hear Gyanvapi case on April 21

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list the plea filed by Hindu side on April 21 on the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath dispute.

Published: 29th March 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

gyanvapi

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list the plea filed by Hindu side on April 21 on the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath dispute. The matter was mentioned by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain before the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud. Jain told the court that Varanasi district judge had deferred its verdict on the consolidation of all suits in the matter for the fourth time.

On November 11 last year, a special bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices Surya Kant and PS Narasimha allowed the Hindu parties to approach the Varanasi District Court for consolidation of all suits concerning the Gyanvapi dispute. “Mr Vishnu Shankar Jain for the applicants seeks permission to withdraw the IA to enable the applicants to move the District Judge, Varanasi to consolidate the suits.

IA is disposed of,” court said in its order. It had also directed for continuation of its order for protection of an area where a “Shivling” was found in Gyanvapi premises till further orders.  On May 17, 2022 a three judge bench had directed the District Magistrate to ensure that the place inside the mosque where “Shivling” is stated to have been found is protected. It had also ordered that this would, however, not restrict the right of Muslims to offer Namaz and religious observances. 

On May 20, the bench, while extending its May 17 order for eight weeks, had transferred the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge to the district judge, Varanasi. It had asked the district judge to decide the maintainability of the civil suit in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath on priority as sought by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM) Varanasi. 

Also in top court

Abjuring hate speech must for harmony
The SC said abjuring hate speech is a fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony in the country, and asked the Centre what actions have been taken after the lodging of FIRs in such cases. The observation came after the SC was informed by SG Tushar Mehta that 18 FIRs have been lodged in relation to hate speeches.

Centre asked to act on releasing undertrials 
Frowning upon Centre’s failure to act towards releasing undertrial prisoners languishing in jails, SC asked Centre to interact with state governments to develop a national policy. “Some thought process we wanted from the govern-ment. The suggestion was floated some time back. I don’t think enough action has been taken,” Justice SK Kaul remarked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gyanvapi Gyanvapi Mosque Supreme Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp