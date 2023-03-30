ED conducts searches on Raipur mayor, IAS officer, liquor barons

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches in over two dozen locations, raiding premises linked to an IAS officer, liquor barons and hoteliers in three districts of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

After the ED’s probe into the money laundering case in the coal levy scam, the federal agency raided the residential premises of Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar, IAS officer Anil Tuteja, liquor businessmen Amolak Singh Bhatia, Surjit Singh Bhatia, Pappu Bansal and the hoteliers Anwar Dhebar among others. Unconfirmed reports said that the team also reached the premises owned by special secretary (excise department) A P Tripathi and the excise ADO Janardhan Kaurav.

The Congress workers protested against the raids at the Mayor’s bungalow while the ED searches were underway. According to the sources, fresh raids were conducted following the new findings and the names that emerged during the recent investigation.

Nevertheless, this apparently rattled the Congress who alleged that such raids are part of BJP’s political conspiracy as it failed to counter the ruling party in the state. The Congress leaders stated that people are becoming aware that the raids by the Income Tax department, CBI and ED are intended only for political gain.

“Why do central agencies turn a blind eye to BJP-ruled states and never take any action there? The ED should remain unbiased but their actions are taken at the behest of the BJP leaders”, asserted Bhupesh Baghel, chief minister responding to the raids.

The opposition BJP rebuffed the allegations saying that the ED has initiated actions against the corrupt officials, leaders and businessmen. Last year, ED had claimed to have traced a cartel, involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians for an alleged criminal conspiracy.

Why has no case been filed against Shivraj: Baghel

CM Baghel called his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement ridiculous when the latter said, “While the country celebrates Amrit Kaal, there is Rahu Kaal (bad or inauspicious time) in the Congress.” Chouhan said the nation is being run by the Constitution but Rahul Gandhi has become Rahu for the Congress. Baghel countered him, asking why there shouldn’t be an FIR on such a statement.

“The Amrit Kaal symbolises the celebration of 75 years of independence but democracy stands threatened. All central agencies are being misused (by BJP-led centre) to crush the opposition,” said the Chhattisgarh CM.

