Home Nation

G-20 meet: India to launch portal to ensure that farmers get seeds of best quality

Samuel Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said, "We are developing a seed traceability portal, which will shortly be launched."

Published: 30th March 2023 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Millet seeds.

Millet seeds. (File photo| EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Union government will soon launch a seed traceability system to ensure the availability of good quality seeds to farmers. India has also developed some climate resilient varieties especially of wheat, which was a major area of discussion in the second agricultural working group meeting of G-20 to make agriculture sustainable with a climate smart approach. Digitalization for agricultural transformation and the global promotion of millets were also discussed.

Taking to the media here on Thursday after the inaugural session of the meeting, Samuel Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said, "We are developing a seed traceability portal, which will shortly be launched. It will clearly indicate what kind of seed reaches the farmers to ensure that they get the best quality seeds."

"We have about two lakh frontline extension workers reaching out to farmers. We are now working on a digital portal called digital extension platform," he added.

ALSO READ | Pandemic preparedness on agenda in meeting of G-20 science advisors in Uttarakhand

Kumar said, "In this second agricultural deputies meeting of the agricultural working group (AWG), major focus areas are how to make agriculture sustainable and how we are coping with climate change. India has developed some climate resilient varieties especially when it comes to wheat. Despite a heat wave, we could manage production of 1.6 million metric tonnes. The idea is to have interactions with other countries, as Asia is the biggest producer and a major consumer. We have major countries like China, Japan, Korea and Thailand which are regularly contributing in exchanging ideas on what are the strategies we can use to become climate resilient."

"Secondly, we are focusing on millets as this is the International Year of Millets. Millets are a climate smart produce that not only have nutritional value but also make agriculture sustainable. In the budget announcement, the Indian Institute of Millets has been declared as a centre of excellence so now that will be a focal point to collaborate with other international organisations. The focus is to mainstream millets so that the common man starts eating them. We are creating awareness on millets which we call a 'Super Food'. Millet production is 18 metric million tonnes in India, which is a global leader in this," he said.

Kumar said, "The third area is digitalization of agriculture transformation as we are developing the Agristat and other IT related platforms. Climate resilient innovation and technology is the way out. In the third meeting, scientists will be discussing the education and research part of the agenda," he said.

The 19 member countries, 10 invited countries, and 10 international organizations at the meeting will focus on drafting the communiqué and addressing four thematic areas -- food security and nutrition, sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach, inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems and digitalization for agricultural transformation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G-20 farmers seeds Agriculture
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp