MoD signs contracts worth Rs 32,000 crore including missiles for Army, ships for Navy

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major push towards induction of indigenous arms and equipment on the northern borders with the Army and to raise the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy, the Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed four contracts worth more than Rs 32,000 crore which includes missiles for the Army, and Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and Missile Vessels for the Navy.

The inked contracts include 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV) and six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV), to be constructed by Indian shipyards at an overall cost of approximately Rs 19,600 crore. Another contract worth Rs 9,100 crore is for procurement of improved Akash Weapon System and 12 Weapon Locating Radars (WLR), WLR Swathi (Plains) for the Indian Army.

A contract has also been firmed up with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries (Long Range) and BrahMos Missiles worth Rs 1,700 crore. In another contract, 13 Fire Control Systems (Lynx-U2) for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore are to be supplied by the Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited.

Three different Indian shipyards have been engaged to manufacture Indian Naval Ships. The contract for acquisition of 11 NGOPVs under Buy {Indian-(Indigenously Developed Designed and manufactured) IDDM} category was signed with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata at a total cost of Rs 9,781 crore. Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed & manufactured by GSL and four by GRSE. The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence from September 2026.

The acquisition of NGOPVs will enable “the Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability and meet various operational requirements such as Anti-Piracy, Counter-Infiltration, Anti-Poaching, Anti-Trafficking, Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations, Search and Rescue (SAR), Protection of Offshore Assets etc,” said the MoD.

The construction of these ships will generate an employment of 110 lakh man-days over a period of seven-and-a-half years.

The contract for acquisition of six NGMVs was signed with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) at a cost of Rs 9,805 crore. The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence from March 2027.

“The NGMVs would be heavily armed war vessels incorporating stealth, high speed and offensive capability. The primary role of the ships would be to provide offensive capability against enemy warships, merchantmen and land targets. These ships will be capable of conducting Maritime Strike Operations, Anti Surface Warfare Operations and would be a potent instrument of sea denial for enemy ships especially at choke points. In the defensive role, these ships would be employed for Local Naval Defence operations and seaward defence of Offshore Development Area,” said the MoD.

The construction of these ships will generate an employment of 45 lakh man-days over a period of nine years, the MoD added.

The contract for procurement of improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) is for 3rd and 4th Regiments of Army Air Defence, “comprising live Missiles and Launchers with upgrades, Ground Support Equipment, Vehicles and Infrastructure was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited, worth over Rs 8,160 crore,” said the MoD.

The AWS is a Short Range Surface to Air Missile (SRSAM) Air Defence System, indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“In order to meet aerial threats, two additional regiments of AWS with upgradation are being procured for the Indian Army for the northern borders. Improved AWS has Seeker Technology, Reduced Footprint, 360° Engagement Capability and improved environmental parameters,” said the MoD.

The project will give a boost to the Indian missile manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem as a whole. The project has overall indigenous content of 82% which will be increased to 93% by 2026-27. The induction of the improved AWS into the Army will increase India’s self-reliance in Short Range Missile capability.

“Around 60% of the project cost will be awarded to the private industry, including MSMEs, in maintaining the supply chain of the weapon system, thereby creating a large scale of direct and indirect employment," said the MoD.

"The contract for WLR Swathi (Plains) was signed with Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) at a cost of over Rs 990 crore. It is an indigenously designed WLR which is capable of locating guns, mortars and rockets firing own troops, thereby facilitating their destruction through Counter Bombardment by own firepower resources. This will enable troops to carry out their operational tasks without any interference from the enemy and also provide them safety against enemy fire. Induction is planned to be completed in 24 months,” it added.

The BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) will be supplying Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries (Long range) {NGMMCB (LR)} and BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of over Rs 1,700 crore under Buy (Indian) Category.

As per the MoD, “The delivery of NGMMCBs is scheduled to commence from 2027. These systems will be equipped with supersonic BrahMos Missiles and will significantly enhance multi-directional maritime strike capability of the Indian Navy.”

The BAPL is a Joint Venture between India and Russia making a crucial contribution to augment the new generation Surface-to-Surface missile with enhanced ranges.

The Lynx-U2 System is a Naval Gun Fire Control System designed and developed indigenously. It is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air/surface targets.

The 4th generation, completely indigenous systems will be installed on New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels to be built indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Goa Shipyard Limited, said the MoD.

All the contracts will generate long-term employment in India and will boost the eco-system involving the DPSUs and Indian private defence manufacturers.

In another contract, 13 Fire Control Systems (Lynx-U2) for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore are to be supplied by the Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited. Three different Indian shipyards have been engaged to manufacture Indian Naval Ships. The contract for acquisition of 11 NGOPVs under Buy {Indian-(Indigenously Developed Designed and manufactured) IDDM} category was signed with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata at a total cost of Rs 9,781 crore. Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed & manufactured by GSL and four by GRSE. The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence from September 2026. The acquisition of NGOPVs will enable "the Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability and meet various operational requirements such as Anti-Piracy, Counter-Infiltration, Anti-Poaching, Anti-Trafficking, Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations, Search and Rescue (SAR), Protection of Offshore Assets etc," said the MoD. The construction of these ships will generate an employment of 110 lakh man-days over a period of seven-and-a-half years. The contract for acquisition of six NGMVs was signed with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) at a cost of Rs 9,805 crore. The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence from March 2027. "The NGMVs would be heavily armed war vessels incorporating stealth, high speed and offensive capability. The primary role of the ships would be to provide offensive capability against enemy warships, merchantmen and land targets. 