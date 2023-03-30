New education policy will be 'streamless and classless': Amit Shah

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

HARIDWAR: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said, "The new education policy has been made streamless and classless, with multiple entries and multiple exits being a special part of it".

Shah was speaking as the chief guest at the 113th convocation of Gurukul Kangri University in Haridwar wherein he presented undergraduate degrees to 99 students, postgraduate degrees to 100 students, Ph.D. degrees to 56 students and gold medals to 83 students.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah further said that the education policy has been created in such a way because Prime Minister wants the youth to get a platform on which they can stand up and compete at the international level and make the motherland proud".

Shah further said, "Gurukul Kangri Sansthan, the foundation of which was laid by Swami Shraddhanand, continues to impart education on the principles of Maharishi Dayanand and as a result of that today this university is becoming a great 'Vat-vriksh' and spreading the message of Maharishi Dayanand and our mythological education system to the whole country and the world".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a new education policy, which imbibes Maharishi Dayanand's vision of accessible education and Shraddhanand's message of amalgamation of Vedas and science", Shah added.

"Many opportunities have been created for the youth in the country through Start-up India, he said and added that in 2016, there were 724 start-ups in the country, in 2022, this number has increased to more than 70,000. More than 10,000 start-ups were formed during the period of the pandemic and 44 percent of these start-ups are run by women.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to increase the pride of both India and 'Indianness' all over the world", Shah claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Today, under the tireless efforts of Home Minister Amit Shah and under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the whole of India feels internally secure on the one hand, more organized and confident than before".

On this occasion, Chancellor of Kurkul Kangri University Dr. Satyapal Singh, Vice Chancellor Prof. Somdev Shantanu, Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Tirath Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, MP Smt. Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Dr. Kalpana Saini, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, MLAs Madan Kaushik, Adesh Chahan, Saints and other dignitaries were present.

