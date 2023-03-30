Home Nation

New education policy will be 'streamless and classless': Amit Shah

Narendra Modi has come up with a new education policy, which imbibes Maharishi Dayanand's vision of accessible education and Shraddhanand's message of amalgamation of Vedas and science, Shah said.

Published: 30th March 2023 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah awarded degrees and gold medals to students at the 113th convocation of Gurukul Kangri University in Haridwar on March 30, 2023. (Photo | EPS)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

HARIDWAR: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said, "The new education policy has been made streamless and classless, with multiple entries and multiple exits being a special part of it".

Shah was speaking as the chief guest at the 113th convocation of Gurukul Kangri University in Haridwar wherein he presented undergraduate degrees to 99 students, postgraduate degrees to 100 students, Ph.D. degrees to 56 students and gold medals to 83 students.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah further said that the education policy has been created in such a way because Prime Minister wants the youth to get a platform on which they can stand up and compete at the international level and make the motherland proud".

Shah further said, "Gurukul Kangri Sansthan, the foundation of which was laid by Swami Shraddhanand, continues to impart education on the principles of Maharishi Dayanand and as a result of that today this university is becoming a great 'Vat-vriksh' and spreading the message of Maharishi Dayanand and our mythological education system to the whole country and the world".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a new education policy, which imbibes Maharishi Dayanand's vision of accessible education and Shraddhanand's message of amalgamation of Vedas and science", Shah added.

"Many opportunities have been created for the youth in the country through Start-up India, he said and added that in 2016, there were 724 start-ups in the country, in 2022, this number has increased to more than 70,000. More than 10,000 start-ups were formed during the period of the pandemic and 44 percent of these start-ups are run by women.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to increase the pride of both India and 'Indianness' all over the world", Shah claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Today, under the tireless efforts of Home Minister Amit Shah and under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the whole of India feels internally secure on the one hand, more organized and confident than before".

On this occasion, Chancellor of Kurkul Kangri University Dr. Satyapal Singh, Vice Chancellor Prof. Somdev Shantanu, Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Tirath Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, MP Smt. Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Dr. Kalpana Saini, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, MLAs Madan Kaushik, Adesh Chahan, Saints and other dignitaries were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Gurukul Kangri University Maharishi Dayanand
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp