Rajasthan HC acquits all four accused in 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday acquitted four men who had been sentenced to death by a special court in 2019 in the case involving serial bomb blasts which rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008, killing 71 and injuring 185 people.

Sarvar Azmi, Saifur Rahman, Mohammad Saif and Salman had presented 28 appeals in the HC, including an appeal to abolish the death sentence. The hearing went on for 48 days. The state government has announced its intention to appeal against the decision in the Supreme Court. Additional Advocate General (AAG) Rajesh Maharshi said that preparations are being made for the same. The court has also ordered a probe against the police while questioning the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for failing to provide credible evidence in the case.

While delivering the verdict, the division bench consisting of Justices Pankaj Bhandari and Sameer Jain said that the investigating officer (IO) did not have legal knowledge. Therefore, instructions have been given to the DGP to take action against IO as well. The court has also asked the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry against the concerned police officials.

The serial bomb blasts took place on May 13, 2008, in Jaipur and the capital of Rajasthan was shaken by eight serial blasts. The blasts claimed 71 lives and left about 185 people injured. Originally, there were five accused in the case, but one of them, Shahbaz Hussain was acquitted in 2019. Reacting to the court verdict, Syed Sadat Ali, the counsel for the accused, said that the High Court has termed the entire theory of the ATS wrong, which is why the accused had been acquitted.

71 killed, 180 injured in explosions

