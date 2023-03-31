Home Nation

Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to be released from jail on April 1

The 59-year-old was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case.

Published: 31st March 2023 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be released from the Patiala jail on April 1, said his counsel HPS Varma on Friday.

The 59-year-old was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case.

On May 20 last year, Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief, was jailed following his surrender before a court in Patiala after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

The top court had in its order said any sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.

Varma said as per the Punjab Prison rules, a convict with good behaviour is entitled for general remission.

"He is most likely to be released on Saturday from the Patiala jail," said Varma.

