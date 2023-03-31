Home Nation

Fresh clashes in Aheri village of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, security tightened

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut blamed the ruling govt for the "state-sponsored riots", accusing them of wanting to derail the MVA alliance's upcoming rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Published: 31st March 2023 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

sambhaji-nagar-clash

FILE PHOTO: A clash broke out between groups in the Kiradpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier known as Aurangabad) on Wednesday night. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: In a suspected fallout of the major clashes that ravaged the Kiradpura area of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, two groups indulged in violent stone-throwing in Aheri village of the district on Friday.

A large police force, including a CRPF team, was rushed to Aheri to maintain peace.

The situation is reportedly under control with top officers and political leaders keeping an eye on developments.

The developments come barely 24 hours after Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) was rocked by clashes in which one person was killed and over 15 police personnel injured. Around 20 police and private vehicles were torched, too. Several incidents of stone pelting too were reported.

At least seven persons have been arrested and more than 400 persons booked for the rioting that occurred on the eve of Ram Navami celebrations.

During the festival on Thursday, clashes also erupted in Jalgaon too. Four have been arrested in connection with it and many more have been booked. The situation has now been reported as peaceful.

On Thursday night, groups indulged in stone pelting in the minority-dominated Malvani area of Malad west suburb of Mumbai and around 25 persons were detained. The situation there is stated to be normal and under control with police maintaining a tight vigil in view of the ongoing Ramzan month.

Mumbai Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh called upon the police to scan CCTV footage of the area and take action against those responsible for the clashes.

WATCH

READ MORE | Communal clashes during Ram Navami processions in Aurangabad, Vadodara and Howrah

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut pointed fingers at the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance blaming them for the 'state-sponsored' riots which are intended to derail the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance's rally scheduled in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on April 2.

"Our information is that nobody from the two groups wanted any violence... But it was the government which wanted the unrest. It supported those who resorted to violence by not acting against them. The city has witnessed 'state-sponsored' violence to prevent us from taking out our rally on Sunday," claimed Raut.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule hit back by rubbishing Raut's contentions and saying that if the situation again deteriorates, then the Sena (UBT) MP should be held responsible for making inflammatory statements.

READ HERE | Police deny Hindu outfit’s claim on stone-pelting during Ram Navami procession in Vadodara

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga Aurangabad Ram Navami communal clashes Ram temple Aurangabad Kiradpura Malvani jalgaon
India Matters
Representational image.
Rohini theatre episode: Discrimination in, humanity out 
Image used for representational purpose only. purposes (Express Illustrations)
Woman gangraped, tortured for three days 
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: MK Stalin assures probe, action against wrongdoers
Hyderabad University (File | EPS)
Hyderabad University accused of casteist grading system in PhD admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp