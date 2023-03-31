Germany ‘takes note’ of Rahul case

Rajesh Kumar Thakur and Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Germany on Thursday said it is taking note of Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case and subsequent disqualification from Parliament, a few days after the US made a similar observation.

“We have taken note of the verdict of the first instance against Rahul Gandhi and the suspension of his Parliamentary mandate,’’ Germany’s foreign ministry spokesperson said which was broadcast through Deutsche Welle.

“To our knowledge, Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis,’’ the spokesperson said during a media briefing.

The standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles should apply in the case of opposition, she added. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha (MP) after a court in Gujarat convicted him in a criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. In an election rally in 2019 in Kolar, Karnataka, Rahul had said “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname”.

The criminal defamation case against Rahul was filed by BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi.

Earlier, the United States said it was watching Rahul’s case. US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said: “The US engages with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values, including freedom of expression. Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy, and we are watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts.’

Germany’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification have, meanwhile, triggered a fresh round of war of words between the BJP and the Congress. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a tweet thanked

German foreign spokesperson Richard Walker, the German foreign ministry and Chief International Editor of Deutsche Welle, for “taking note of how the Democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi”.

Singh tagged a tweet by Walker in which the journalist posted a video of a German foreign ministry spokesperson reacting to Gandhi’s disqualification. Singh’s tweet invited a series of tweets from senior BJP leaders attacking Congress and Singh.

The ruling party accused the Congress of “inviting foreign powers” for interfering in India’s internal matters, while the Opposition party accused the ruling BJP of attempting to divert attention from the Adani row.

Senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet said: “Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers to interfere in India’s internal matters.” “Remember, the Indian judiciary can’t be influenced by foreign interference. India won’t tolerate ‘foreign influence’ anymore because our Prime Minister is: Shri @narendramodi Ji”.

ALSO READ: Disqualification of Rahul legal, trust judiciary

Slamming the Congress over Singh’s tweet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said: “Disgrace to the nation, @INCIndia & @RahulGandhi don’t believe to fight India’s democratic, political and legal battle within the country, hence, invite foreign powers to interfere in our internal matter. But New India headed by @narendramodi Ji will not tolerate any foreign intervention.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also lambasted the Congress over Singh’s tweet. “Apparent that @INCIndia wants foreign interference in our affairs. Sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change the government. Thank them when help is forthcoming. Any more proof needed?” she tweeted.

Congress media department chief Pawan Khera retorted saying, BJP is trying to divert attention from

Adani issue. “Mr. Rijiju, why divert from the main issue? The issue is that the Prime Minister cannot answer Rahul Gandhi’s questions about Adani,” Khera tweeted. He asked Rijiju to answer the questions instead of “misleading” people.

