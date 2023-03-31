Hindu outfits say attacked, Vadodara cops deny charge

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Hindu outfits claimed stones were pelted during the Ram Navami procession in Vadodara in Gujarat, but the police denied saying “there was no incident of stone pelting anywhere”.

According to the police, a brawl erupted during the Ram Navami procession, but the situation was soon brought under control. The procession continued along the planned route under police protection. No one was injured but some vehicles were damaged.

Ketan Trivedi, president of the Vadodara Bajrang Dal alleged that the procession is planned nearly every year”. Despite this, there was no police presence in the area. Stones were thrown as part of a pre-planned conspiracy. “

According to Vadodara DCP Yashpal Jaganiya, the procession began at the Harni police station. A brawl erupted between the two groups beyond Fatepura Panjrigar Mohalla, within the city police station’s jurisdiction.

“The situation is under control. The incident took place when the procession reached a mosque and people started gathering at the spot. This is not a communal riot. We dispersed the crowd and the procession also went ahead on its route,” the police official told reporters.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh tweeted: “There was no incident of stone pelting anywhere, and police did not lathi-charge. There was only an altercation between two groups during the procession.” Manoj Ninama, Additional Commissioner of Police, said no one has been reported harmed as a result of the stone-throwing as of yet.

