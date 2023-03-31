Recovery of beef triggers violence in Jharkhand

Home Nation

Tension prevailed after the villagers recovered beef and a chopped head of cattle from the house of Nasarudding Ansari in the morning.

Image used for representational purposes only

By Mukesh Ranjan
RANCHI: Amid the celebration of Ram Navami on Thursday, police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the irate mob which turned violent after the recovery of beef at Bhurkunda Badi under Nirsa police station in Dhanbad. Police allegedly applied force on the villagers after they started pelting stones at police personnel, who were trying to rescue the youth from the custody of villagers. At least six persons including three police personnel were injured in the incident. The mob also damaged three police vehicles.

“It is an unfortunate incident as nobody has the right to take the law in his hand. The investigation is on considering all aspects and those responsible for it will not be spared at any cost,” said SP (Rural) Reeshma Ramesan. 

Tension prevailed after the villagers recovered beef and a chopped head of cattle from the house of Nasarudding Ansari in the morning. After the news was spread among villagers, they assembled and started pelting stones at  Anasari’s house and burned whatever they found lying outside the house.

Sensing the seriousness of the matter, Nasaruddin and his family members fled away from the house, but the villagers caught his son Shahabudding Ansari and tied him to a tree. People were making allegations that they did it intending to hurt the sentiments of Hindus on the day when Ram Navmi is being celebrated all over the country. 

After being informed, the police reached the spot to rescue Shahabuddin, but the irate mob dragged them away. Later, Nirsa SDPO Pitamber Singh Kherwar and Nirsa MLA Aparna Sengupta reached the spot and rescued Sahabuddin Ansari after pacifying the villagers.

But when Shahabuddin was being taken to the police station, the mob turned violent and started pelting stones at the police force. In retaliation, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd which was blocking their way.

Meanwhile, the mob damaged three police vehicles by turning them upside down as they were not ready to let go of Shahabuddin. After the situation became out of control, SP Rural Reeshma Rameshan and SDPO Prem Kumar Tiwari reached the spot and rescued Shahabuddin Anari from the crowd and took him to the police station.

FIR has been lodged on the statement recorded by the villagers at Nirsa Police Station “FIR against 2 named and 8 unknown persons have been lodged at Nirsa Police Station in the matter based on the statements recorded by villagers,” said Nirsa SDPO Pitamber Singh Kherwar, denying any incident of lathi-charge.

