Two groups clash during Ram Navami procession in Mumbai 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession in Mumbai on Thursday night, police said.

The incident occurred at Malvani in suburban Malad (West) when the procession was going on and some people objected to high volume DJ and loud music accompanying it, an official said.

Some of the participants alleged stone pelting, which created panic among people, he said. However, police did not confirm the stone pelting incident.

Additional police personnel were called to the spot and force was used to disperse the crowd, he said.

The situation in the area was under control, said the official. Senior police officials and local politicians visited the area and appealed for peace.

Later, supporters of a right-wing organisation gathered outside the Malvani Police Station and demanded action against those who allegedly pelted stones.

