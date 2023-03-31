UP govt to ensure online disbursal of incentives to investors with zero human intervention

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to give impetus to the realization of the investment proposals received by the Uttar Pradesh government during the Global Investors Summit-2023, ‘Nivesh Sarathi', the state government’s single-window clearance system for investors, will enable the entrepreneurs investing in the state to receive the incentives online with no human intervention.

As per a senior official, all the incentives of the entrepreneurs investing in the state will be processed online. The Online Incentive Management System will start functioning after entrepreneurs apply for incentives on the Nivesh Sarathi portal.

In case of any error or glitch in the process, the investors would also be able to review the application within 15 days and then the online incentives would be given to the investors as soon as the process of verification of the application was completed, said the official source.

Notably, the Yogi government has laid out guidelines for the effective implementation of online incentive management system developed on the Nivesh Mitra portal for the disbursal of incentives and concessions provided under various investment promotion policies. Apart from this, the provision has been put in place to make online incentive management system universally accessible, technology-enabled and multidimensional without human intervention.

Sharing the details of the facility, the official sources claimed that as soon as the application form for obtaining departmental incentive and concession would be submitted through the online incentive management system under the process of the online application, the authorities concerned of the nodal department would see the application in their account and forward the received applications to other departments for opinion. After checking the application form by the officer concerned of the nodal department, if any shortcoming is found at any point, it would be returned to the entrepreneur for review of those shortcomings.

The entrepreneur would, then, have to respond to the review within 15 days. If the entrepreneur does not provide the information sought in the review within 15 days, then the officer of the nodal department would be free to take further action on the application.

As per the guidelines, all related incentives and concessions would be selected, approved and distributed through this system. To avail all the benefits, it would be mandatory for the beneficiary investors to register through Nivesh Sarathi portal. As per the official sources, all the work regarding the investment proposals would be done only under the online Incentives Management System from April 15, 2023 beyond which no offline application would be accepted by the department.

For the smooth operation of the Online Incentive Management System, the cooperation of a team of web developers and technical experts will be taken by all departments concerned. Apart from this, a state-level committee would also be constituted under the chairmanship of the Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) to ensure the smooth operation of the Online Incentives Management System and the resolution of related problems, in which Additional Chief Secretary, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer and Additional Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP will prominently participate.

