11 dead as poisonous gas wreaks havoc in Ludhiana

NDRF detects hydrogen sulphide in the air; police suspect foul play

Published: 01st May 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team at the site after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area, in Ludhiana district, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Eleven people, including three teenagers, died in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana on Sunday after inhaling toxic gas. Four more persons, who fell sick after breathing toxic air, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, officials said. 

The carcass of a cat was also recovered from the spot. Police have sealed the area and evacuated residents. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and a police case has been registered against unknown persons. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team that rushed to the site with air quality sensors detected high levels of hydrogen sulphide in the air. Police officials said they suspect the poisonous gas was released after some chemical was thrown into sewerage.

Giaspura is a thickly populated area with a sizeable migrant population. The deceased were identified as Abhay (13), Aryan (10), Kalpna (16), Kamlesh (60), Varsha (35), Sourav (35), Preety (31), Kavilash (40), Navneet (39), Neetu Devi (39) and an unidentified person.

The incident came to light on Sunday when some people who came to a local store to buy milk fainted. Four persons died on the spot, while others were rushed to hospital. Among the dead were three members of the family that owned the store and five from another family. 

“We are collecting samples from manholes. It is likely that some chemicals reacted with methane. Those who died did not show any symptoms of respiratory problems. It is likely the deaths were caused by a neurotoxin,” said Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, adding that CCTV footages were being examined. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh Bains said a broken manhole was found in the area with a strong smell emanating from it. The Punjab government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation each for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those who fell ill. 

