Home Nation

SC refuses to halt demolition drive in Delhi's Tughlakabad, to hear plea on Tuesday

The court agreed to consider the matter as the first item on Tuesday.

Published: 01st May 2023 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A file photo of the Supreme Court of India, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the demolition drive to remove encroachment from Tughlakabad area in South Delhi. However, the court agreed to consider the matter as the first item tomorrow.

The Bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice MM Sundresh sought the response of the Central Government, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). 

According to reports, the case was first mentioned Monday morning by Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves before Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who then asked the petitioners to mention the case before Justice Khanna's bench.

According to Bar and Bench, the senior counsel then informed Justice Khanna's bench that many years ago, areas surrounding the Tuglakabad Fort were ordered to be cleared and the Delhi government had offered alternate rehabilitation for the residents. However, relocation has not been done yet, he said.

The bench remarked that there was a lot of unauthorised encroachment in the area.

It was also observed that under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, it was now difficult to acquire so much land due to the amount of compensation needed, the legal new site reported.

"It might be impossible to give so much land. And the amount of compensation needed under the 2013 act, it is now very difficult to acquire so much", the Court remarked.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Tughlakabad encroachment drive
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp