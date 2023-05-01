Worship good qualities in others, says PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

Home Nation

In the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi says the radio address is a way for him to connect with common man

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said one should worship the good qualities in others, no matter they are compatriots or opponents, and learn from them. 

In the 100th episode of video-added radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the PM, quoting his mentor Laxmanrao Inamdar, said: “We should worship the qualities of others, no matter who is face to face with you, be it your compatriot, be it your opponent, we should try to know about their good qualities and learn from them.”

Inamdar, one of the early RSS functionaries in Gujarat, used to guide Modi in early days of his life.
Describing the ‘Mann ki Baat’ as a new inseparable bonding with the people, the prime minister said the programme has never let him be away from the people. 

Mann Ki Baat has always been about “worshipping good qualities in others”, he said.  The 100th episode of the programme was broadcast live at the UN headquarters in New York besides 350 other venues in 20  countries. Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers, listened to Mann ki Baat at different places as the ruling party went all out to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect.

The BJP had earlier said nearly four lakh venues would be set up for people to listen to the prime minister’s broadcast. “The very countrymen, who are everything for me…. I could not live separated from them. Mann Ki Baat gave me a solution to this challenge, a way to connect with the common man,” he said. 

The PM added that that the programme gave him a way to remain with the feelings of people and to fill an “emptiness’ that had developed after he moved from Gujarat to Delhi with a new responsibility in 2014.
“For me, ‘Mann Ki Baat ‘is not a programme, for me it is a matter of faith, worship of God in the form of Janata-janardan,” the PM said.

Speaking to some change -makers in the society, including Sunil Jaglan who runs a campaign called Selfie With Daughters, from Haryana, Manzoor Ahmed from J&K, Vijayashanti from Manipur, and Pradeep Sagwan, who runs an eco-awareness campaign called Healing Himalayas, the PM said “The people whom we mention in Mann Ki Baat are all our heroes who have made this programme come alive.”

The PM also quoted UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, who wished him through an audio message on the completion of 100 episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’. Her audio message was flashed during the the programme in which she asked India’s initiative on population and putting ‘culture and education’ at the top of international agenda during G-20.

