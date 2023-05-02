Home Nation

China's Foreign Minister to visit India for SCO meet, will then head to Pakistan

Qin’s upcoming visit to Goa will be his second to India this year. He had earlier come to India in March to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meet in Delhi.

Published: 02nd May 2023 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang at G20 meeting. (Photo | Twitter)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China’s foreign minister Qin Gang is in Myanmar for strategic talks following which he will reach Goa for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meeting.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made this announcement on Tuesday.

"Qin’s visit to Myanmar will give a boost to China’s ties with them which will further enhance cooperation in economy and livelihood and support Myanmar's efforts to maintain stability, revitalise the economy, improve people’s lives and realise sustainable development," Mao said.

Qin has called for stability and a crackdown on cross-border criminal activity along the country’s border with Myanmar.

ALSO READ | PM Modi, President Biden likely to meet five times in person in the next few months

The 2,129-kilometer (1,323-mile) border runs through densely forested mountains and has long been notorious for drug smuggling into China from the “Golden Triangle” region where the borders of Laos, Myanmar and Thailand meet.

Meanwhile, Qin’s upcoming visit to Goa will be his second to India this year. He had earlier come to India in March to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meet in Delhi.

"During the meeting, Qin will exchange views with the foreign ministers of other member states on the international and regional situation, SCO cooperation in various fields among other topics to make full preparation for this year's SCO summit," Mao said.

After the SCO meet, Qin will head to Pakistan for bilateral talks. This will be his first visit to Pakistan after he took charge as foreign minister.

Some reports suggest that there could be trilateral talks between China, Afghanistan and Pakistan to discuss the regional situation. Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to attend the meeting. The last trilateral was held between these three nations in 2019.

