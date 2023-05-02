India, ASEAN first naval exercise today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the process to take India-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) relationship to the next level Admiral R Hari Kumar, Indian Navy chief, reached Singapore on Monday to participate in the Inaugural ASEAN India Maritime Exercise (AIME-2023).

The AIME-2023, scheduled to be held in two phases from May 2 -8 and two Indian Naval Ships (INSs) Satpura and Delhi also reached Singapore on Monday, to participate in the exercise. The Indian Navy said, “The Harbour Phase of the exercise is scheduled to be held at Changi Naval Base from May 2 to 4 and the Sea Phase will be conducted from May 7 to 8 in the South China Sea.”

The exercise will provide “an opportunity for Indian Navy and ASEAN navies to work closely and conduct seamless operations in the maritime domain,” the Navy added.

The ships, during their port call at Singapore, will also participate in the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX-23) and International Maritime Security Conference being hosted by Singapore.

INS Delhi, India’s first indigenously-built guided missile destroyer and INS Satpura, an indigenously-built guided missile stealth frigate are a part of Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam.

