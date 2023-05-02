Home Nation

MVA mega rally at BKC in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar says speculations about him should be stopped

Ajit Pawar said Shinde-Fadnavis is afraid of losing the BMC elections therefore they are delaying the local body elections for some or other reasons.

Published: 02nd May 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 11:28 AM

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Amid speculations over Ajit Pawar joining the hand with the BJP, Ajit Pawar addressing the MVA rally at BKC said that there is no need to speculate about him because that creates confusion among the mind of the people.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar cricised the Shinde-Fadnavis government saying corruption has increased in this government, and rates are decided for the transfer of the officers. He said during their government, they never broke the financial discipline but the present government is delaying the payment of the contractors and over Rs 1 lakh crore payments have been delayed citing a paucity of funds.

ALSO READ: Shinde going, going... Ajit Pawar readies to be Maha successor

“The APMC elections result trends are in favour of MVA. We need to be united and fight together against the Shinde-Fadnavis government. People do not like the way Uddhav Thackeray's government was toppled. People are calling them traitors and want to teach a lesson in the coming elections,” Pawar said.

Maha power tussle: BJP’s backing for Ajit against pact with us, says Shinde camp

Ajit Pawar dismisses reports linking him to BJP, denies calling meeting of NCP MLAs

Comments

