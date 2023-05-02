Neighbourhood first: India donates ships to Maldives, AN-32 propellers to Sri Lanka

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to add capacity to the armed forces of friendly foreign countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' commitment, ships and propellers were presented to Maldives and Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defence said, “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over a Fast Patrol Vessel and a Landing Craft Assault ship to the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF).”

“The Fast Patrol Vessel, capable of coastal and offshore surveillance at high speeds, was commissioned as MNDF Coast Guard ship Huravee,” the MoD added.

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh described the handing over of the two ‘Made in India’ platforms as a symbol of the shared commitment of India and the Maldives towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

He stated that India, through a robust defence ecosystem, has significantly enhanced its manufacturing capabilities to further support the capacity building of partner countries.

On India’s strong defence cooperation with the nation, Rajnath Singh asserted that the ties emanate from the twin policies of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region). He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Maldives in June 2019, during which he emphasised that “‘Neighbourhood First’ is our priority and in the neighbourhood, ‘Maldives is our priority’.”

The Defence Minister called for enhanced cooperation among nations in the IOR to address the common challenges faced by the region. “The Indian Ocean is our shared space. The primary responsibility for peace, stability and prosperity in the region rests with those who live in the region. Peace and security of a region are best secured with cooperation and collaboration of the regional players,” he said.

Discussions were held on ongoing projects and ways to further strengthen defence ties. The Maldivian President expressed gratitude for India’s continued aid and support in various sectors, stating that it is a testament to New Delhi’s special regard for the nation. He also conveyed the Maldives’ commitment towards strengthening this relationship. Rajnath spoke about the progress of various developmental projects undertaken by India in the Maldives and assured continued support.

These ‘Made in India’ vessels will greatly enhance the MNDF Coast Guard’s ability for off-shore/coastal surveillance and help tackle issues of smuggling, human and drug trafficking, terrorism and violent extremism. It is a reflection of India’s commitment to enhance the capabilities of the MNDF.

In an effort to build capacity of the Sri Lankan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), who is on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka since Monday, donated propellers to it.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted, “Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS @IAF_MCC donated AN-32 propellers to Commander @airforcelk at Katunayake Air Base on behalf of Government of India. Highlights #India’s resolute commitment towards capacity building of #SriLanka Armed Forces.”

During the visit, the CAS is scheduled to meet the President, Prime Minister, State Minister of Defence, the Chief of the Defence Staff, the Commanders of Sri Lanka Air Force, Army and Navy, and the Defence Secretary.

The visit of the CAS will enhance the existing professional ties and bonds of mutual cooperation between both the nations, said the MoD.

