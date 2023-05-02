Home Nation

Sharad Pawar needs 2-3 days to think about decision of stepping down as NCP chief: Ajit

Scores of Nationalist Congress Party workers refused to leave the venue, where Pawar earlier in the day announced his decision to step down as NCP chief.

Published: 02nd May 2023 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Ajit pawar

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Seeking to pacify party workers protesting against his announcement to step down as NCP chief, Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he will need two to three days to "think over" his decision.

Conveying his message to protesting party workers, his nephew Ajit Pawar also requested NCP functionaries not to resign from their posts in protest against Pawar senior's surprise decision.

"He (Sharad Pawar) has said he has made his decision, but he will need two-three days to think it over on account of your insistence.

But he will think it over only when all workers go home," Ajit told party workers at the premises of the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan here.

Scores of Nationalist Congress Party workers refused to leave the venue, where Pawar earlier in the day announced his decision during the launch of his revised autobiography.

They stayed put even after Pawar left for his residence.

